Golden Globe Awards

Hollywood Celebrates: Watch the Golden Globes Live on NBC Sunday Jan. 7 at 8PM ET/5PM PT

4 hours ago

Globes TV Awards Echo Show's Theme of Empowerment

The theme of empowerment for women, visible in the sea of black outfits among Golden Globe attendees on Sunday, also played out in the themes, characters and actors honored by voters in the television category.

53 minutes ago
|
By Nina Lin

Oprah's lifetime award. Kirk Douglas' rare public appearance with his daughter-i...View gallery

4 hours ago

Streep, Williams Bring Activists as Golden Globe Guests

Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Emma Watson and Amy Poehler were among eight actresses bringing gender and racial justice activists as their guests to Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

56 minutes ago

And the Golden Globe Goes to: 2018 Winners List

Partial list of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

2 hours ago

Watch the Golden Globes Live on Your Phone

Now you've got even more ways to catch Seth Meyers hosting the Golden Globes telecast on Sunday.

