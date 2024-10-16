How about some fries and a Big Mac served by Donald Trump?

Former President Donald Trump has been teasing a visit to a McDonalds for weeks on the campaign trail. Now his campaign has announced that he will be visiting one in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Trump is said to be going to work the “fry cooker” at the fast-food restaurant.

This comes as Trump has repeatedly claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris lied about working at a McDonalds earlier in her life.

Vice President Kamala Harris, “never worked at McDonald’s. It was a fake story. It was a fake story; the press now refuses to write it because it’s so, you know, this is a simple one. She said she worked at McDonald’s and she didn’t. … It was a lie. She never worked at McDonald’s over the hot French fries," Trump declared at a campaign event in North Carolina in September according to MSNBC.

At that time, Trump added that he planned to go to a McDonald’s “in two weeks” and said he intends to “work the French fries.” He concluded, “I will have worked longer and harder at McDonald’s than she did if I do that even for half an hour.”

This will come as Trump's campaign has been making many stops in the battleground state of Pennsylvania as the election nears.