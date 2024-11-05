Live election results: Pennsylvania votes for president, senate, attorney general, more

Voters in Pennsylvania are heading to the polls on Election Day 2024 and the eyes of the nation are on our area.

While the presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has taken the main focus, voters will also choose whether or not to keep Democrat incumbent Bob Casey in the United States Senate or if they'd like to send GOP challenger Dave McCormick to Washington for a six-year term.

Five competitive U.S. House races are also on the line across the state, and those races could determine control of the chamber. Three of the five most competitive races are in eastern Pennsylvania, where Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and Democratic Reps. Susan Wild and Matt Cartwright are defending their seats in districts that are viewed as perennially competitive.

Voters statewide will also choose Pennsylvania's next attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer.

Below, see live updating election results for across Pennsylvania. Most results will come in beginning at 8 p.m.

All live election results -- including for other Pennsylvania races for U.S. House and those in New Jersey and Delaware -- can be found at NBC10.com/results.