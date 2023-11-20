A Pennsylvania school will host next year’s vice presidential debate.

Lafayette College, located in Easton, Northampton County, announced Monday they were selected to host the 2024 vice presidential debate on Wednesday, Sept. 25. It’s the first time the school has been chosen to host the event.

“It is a tremendous honor to host a vice presidential debate. We are delighted to open our campus for this important part of our nation’s democratic process and help bring this debate to the American electorate,” Lafayette College President Nicole Hurd said.

The debate will take place inside the Kirby Sports Center at the school. The exact format and moderators have not yet been revealed and will be announced in 2024 by the Commission on Presidential Debates, officials said. The Commission is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that has sponsored all general election presidential and vice presidential debates since 1988.

“Over the years, we have welcomed to our campus eight sitting, former, or future presidents and vice presidents,” Hurd said. “Our namesake, the Marquis de Lafayette, is renowned for his historic leadership of democratic values. With our civic-minded campus and traditions, Lafayette will proudly represent Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley, which always play a pivotal role in national politics.”

You can read more details on Lafayette’s connection to past U.S. presidents here.