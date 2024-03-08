A day after delivering an at times fiery State of the Union address in front of a divided U.S. Congress, President Joe Biden is stopping in the Philadelphia suburbs to push his 2024 presidential campaign message.

The Democratic president is set to speak at a campaign event in Delaware County Friday afternoon. The White House didn't publicly reveal the exact location of the event.

The president, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and their traveling party will fly into Philadelphia International airport in the afternoon before heading to the Philadelphia suburbs.

The visit comes as Biden ramps up his 2024 reelection campaign in what appears to be a rematch with former President Donald Trump. Philadelphia and its suburbs could help decide which way Pennsylvania -- a swing state -- goes in November's general election.

Shaking off lackluster approval ratings and his own party's anxiety about his political and physical health, the 81-year-old delivered on Thursday one of the feistiest and most political presidential addresses to Congress in recent memory.

At Thursday night's State of the Union speech, Biden never mentioned Trump by name, but took several shots at the Republican presidential candidate.

He referenced "my predecessor" 13 times, not saying Trump's name once but making him a clear focus of his speech, shouted back at firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and sarcastically mocked Republican lawmakers.