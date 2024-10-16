In Philly, Biden touts Harris as ‘fresh and new,' calls Trump ‘unhinged'

President Joe Biden received a warm welcome as he took to the stage in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, to chants of "Thank You Joe" as he appeared before the Democratic City Committee's Autumn Dinner.

Speaking before a gathered group of Democrats, Biden took the opportunity to reflect on his career in office and show his support for Democratic presidential candidate, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, while also denigrating Republican presidential candidate, and former president, Donald Trump.

In fact, looking back at his time in government, Biden remembered his son, Beau Biden, and the respect he had for Harris when the pair both worked as state Attorneys General.

"He told me 'dad, she's an extraordinary leader. She's the next generation,'" the president recalled.

In talking about his vice president, Biden said that, while she has been "loyal so far," he believes, if elected president, Harris would cut her own path.

‘Every president has to cut their own path. That's what I did," Biden said. "I was loyal to Barack Obama but I cut my own path as president. That’s what Kamala’s going to do."

In comparing the two candidates on the presidential ballot this November, Biden said that Harris would bring a fresh perspective, while Trump's perspective is "old and failed."

"Kamala's perspective will be fresh and new. Donald Trump's perspective is old and failed and, quite frankly, totally dishonest," the president said.

In his remarks, Biden also called former president Trump a "failed businessman" who bankrupted an Atlantic City casino. -- "How's that possible? I thought the house always won," the president said.

Biden also said the Republican candidate has become "unhinged," pointing to a town hall held in Oaks, on Monday, Oct. 15, 2024, where Trump stopped taking questions and, instead, danced for over a half hour after attendees in the crowd suffered medical emergencies.

"What's wrong with this guy?" Biden wondered aloud.

The president also took time to tout his administration's achievements while he has been in office. He noted job growth and a successful stock market -- claiming it has reached record highs, "highest American history," he said -- and he also pushed back on rhetoric claiming he has had a failed border policy.

Biden said, on the contrary, less undocumented people come across the border now than they did when Trump was president.

'Despite what all Trump's friends say, there are fewer border crossings today than the day he left office," Biden claimed.

Both presidential candidates will be campaigning in the Philadelphia region in the coming days. Harris is expected to be in Philadelphia and Bucks County on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 for campaign stops and Trump is expected to visit a McDonald's restaurant somewhere in the city on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Contacted for response, the Republican State Leadership Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.