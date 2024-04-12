What to Know President Joe Biden is headed to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to talk about who he believes should be paying more in taxes and who should be paying less. Biden's campaign says the speech will be Tuesday, April 16, the day after Tax Day.

The campaign said the speech will drive home a simple question: "Do you think the tax code should work for rich people or for the middle class?”

The Democratic president is working to convince voters ahead of the November election he's their best choice even as as inflation persists and Americans feel the sting in their pocketbooks.

Biden, who talks a lot about his middle-class upbringing and the kitchen table concerns of Americans, has proposed a minimum tax for billionaires of 25%. He has said over 10 years it would raise $500 billion.

“Imagine what we can do for America," Biden said. “Look, folks, imagine a future with affordable child care, home care, elder care, paid leave.”

Voters soon may also get a chance to see how much Biden is paying in taxes. He usually releases his tax returns on or around Tax Day.

Trump, at a fundraiser hosted by billionaire investor John Paulson, told the crowd that he'd work to extend his sweeping tax cuts approved by congressional Republicans in 2017. The $1.5 trillion cuts reduced taxes for most Americans, but average people were not the prime beneficiaries. Aside from businesses, rich people benefited the most.

According to Trump's campaign, the fundraiser raised a record $50.5 million.