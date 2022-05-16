Did My Vote Count? Check the Status of Your PA Mail-In Ballot

Election Day is Tuesday, May 17th in Pennsylvania, and hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots have already been received and counted.

Completed mail-in ballots must be submitted to election offices no later than 8 p.m. on Election Tuesday to be counted in the state’s primary election.

Around 910,000 mail-in ballots were requested by residents, but election officials said that only around 510,000 were received by county officials as of Friday, May 13. This number expected to increase.

With the countdown to Election Day winding down, officials encouraged voters who still have not mailed their ballots to drop them off at voting locations or nearby ballot drop boxes.

Did my mail-in ballot get counted?

Hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been received by mail and thousands more are expected to arrive before the election’s deadline.

The Pennsylvania Department of State created a website for residents to check the status of mail-in and absentee ballots. Voters can do so by filling out a form with their name, date of birth, and county.

Election officials noted that voters “cannot use the tracker to track the status of a ballot voted in person on Election Day.”

Click here to check the status of mail-in and absentee ballots.

Where can I drop off my mail-in ballot?

Voters who have yet to mail their ballots can still vote by taking it to a county elections office, polling locations on Election Day, or by dropping them into ballot boxes.

Use the interactive map below to find a nearby ballot drop box location.

If voters drop off their mail-in ballots at a polling site on Election Day, election officials say a poll worker will take it and swap it out for a traditional ballot for residents to cast their vote.

Click here for an interactive map and complete list of polling locations around the state.

