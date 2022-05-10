Where to Vote in PA's Primary Election: Find Your Polling Location

Election Day is May 17th in Pennsylvania, and residents will be flocking to the polls all around the state to cast their primary ballots.

In Philadelphia, the state’s most populated city, there are 1,700 polling locations for residents to cast their vote.

Search for your polling location in the interactive map below:

Where do I vote in Philadelphia?

What time will polls open and close?

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17 for the primaries. If you are in line at a polling location when the polls close, you are still entitled to vote.

Do I need ID to vote in-person?

If you have previously voted at your polling location, identification is not required. Residents cast their ballots for the first time in their election district will be required to show some form of identification.

Here are acceptable forms of ID for first-time voters:

Driver’s license

U.S. passport

Military, student, or employee ID

Voter registration card

Firearm permit

Current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check

Any ID issued by the commonwealth or federal government

