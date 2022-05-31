Deadline to Apply for Mail Ballot for NJ's 2022 Primary Is Tuesday

Anyone wanting to vote by mail in New Jersey’s primary election next week will have to apply by Tuesday.

The election is June 7, but people who want to receive a mail ballot must send in their application by Tuesday, May 31. Vote-by-mail applications by county can be found here.

Voters can track their mail ballot through this portal. People can also use the portal to opt out of the vote-by-mail option if they’d like to vote early in person instead.

Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by June 7 and received by the county Board of Elections on or before June 13.

Mail ballots can also be left at ballot drop boxes, a list of which can be found here, or returned to voters’ local board of elections office.

In addition to some local elections, there will be statewide congressional races on Tuesday’s primary. Find the candidates here.

For all the candidates, issues and important dates that voters should know about in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, go to NBC10's Decision 2022 page. You'll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the primaries and November general elections.