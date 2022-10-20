Abortion Rights Is a Major Issue in the Nov. Midterms. Here Are Voices for Each Side

Abortion rights has become of the deciding issues for voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress as well as Pennsylvania's next governor and U.S. senator.

Supporters and opponents of abortion rights are trying to rally support for political candidates who back their sides of the issue. NBC10 reporter Lauren Mayk spoke with both sides for the latest two discussions in a digital series on Politics in Pennsylvania and what's affecting voters' decisions in the key swing state.

Here are both of those discussions. The first is with abortion rights supporter, Dr. Belinda Birnbaum, a rheumatologist in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. The second is with an opponent of abortion rights, Eric Failing, executive director of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference.

