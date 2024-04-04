Video: Raccoon attacks guests in line for a roller coaster at Hersheypark

A video shows the moment a raccoon attacked guests waiting in line for a roller coaster at Hersheypark on March 29.

Two people were transported to the hospital following the incident, “out of an abundance of caution,” Hersheypark officials said in a statement.

As seen in the video, shared by TMZ, there were dozens of guests in line for the “sooperdooperLooper” and a raccoon can be seen running through the guests as they all start screaming and running.

Park officials said this was the first incident of its kind at the park, despite the extensive fencing they have in place to prevent it.

The park does have a plan in place to capture the raccoon if it returns, but officials said it has not made another appearance.