Delco community pushes to save ecology center that a beloved tortoise calls home

A beloved tortoise is being "evicted" from his home but a local school community is rallying behind him.

That creature is Shelly and he lives in the ecology center at Scenic Hills Elementary School in Delaware County.

The Springfield School District recently announced plans to clear out that center and now people are not happy.

Parents and students say the outdoor ecology center is literally at the heart of the school. It's a place students go to learn, take art classes, read and so much more.

The center is not only home to Shelly but also other animals such as mallard ducks and frogs.

"A tortoise at our school who is literally so cool and fun to learn about," Scenic Hills Elementary third-grade student Violet Whitney said.

In a letter, the district said that they could no longer safely maintain the space without it costing taxpayers big for both capital investments and annual operational costs.

Additionally, the district laid out some other issues, including a large amount of fecal matter and urine near the children's areas and artificial water features not being fenced, posing many hazards.

As of now, the plan is for Shelly to go home with his caretaker, a teacher who is retiring, according to the school district.

"Shelly has been here for the last 24 years. This ecology center has functioned successfully for the past 26 years," parent of a third grader at Scenic Hills Elementary Kate Whitney told NBC10 during a rally the community held.

The district plans to also relocate some of the other animals and then eventually landscape the area. However, parents and students in the community are hoping the district reconsiders this decision.

A new petition has been organized to help save the center. For more information visit www.change.org/p/save-the-scenic-hills-ecology-center.