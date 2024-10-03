Skunk tests positive for rabies in Camden County, officials say

A skunk that was found in southern New Jersey has tested positive for rabies, according to a spokesperson with the Camden County Health Department.

A resident in Gloucester Township found the skunk in their backyard, officials said.

The skunk was picked up by the Animal Control Officer for the township and taken to the Public Health and Environmental Laboratories in Trenton to be tested for rabies.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the lab alerted the health department that the animal was rabid.

Officials shared some tips to stay safe from rabies exposure:

Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they seem friendly.

When traveling abroad, avoid direct contact with wild animals and be especially careful around dogs in developing countries.

“If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention," Commissioner Virginia Betteridge said.

As of now, there are no reported exposures to other animals or to any humans.

For more information on rabies from the CDC, click here.