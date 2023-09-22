Philadelphia Zoo introduces two rescued puma cubs

You can now visit two new adorable puma cubs at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The puma cubs are siblings who were recused in June from Kalama, Washington by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife experts and then transferred to their permanent home at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The zoo said it was important that they were rescued because they would have likely not survived on their own or without their mother.

Zoo staff have named the boy Elbroch after the lead puma researcher for Panthera Mark Elbroch and the girl is named Olympia after the state capital of Washington.

Before the cubs arrived, wildlife veterinarians in Washington said they were 30 to 40 percent underweight for their age.

The Philadelphia Zoo veterinary team has now developed a special dietary plan and has performed all the necessary medical exams to ensure the health of the cubs.

Elbroch is bigger than his sister and loves to explore while Olympia likes to follow along looking for her brother's reassurance, according to the zoo.

“Part of our mission at the Zoo is to connect people with animals to inspire action for wildlife and habitats,” Vice President of Animal Well-Being Rachel Metz said. “We hope that all the guests who meet our puma cubs will learn their story and understand the importance of preserving wild places so that humans and wildlife can thrive together.”

The zoo said pumas can be found across North and South America and have over 200 names because "they inhabit the largest geographical region of any other cat in the world."

The other names include cougar, mountain lion and panther.

This is not the first time the zoo has taken in orphaned cubs. Back in 2005, Dakota, Sage and Cinnabar were rescued from the wild in South Dakota. All three pumas have since passed away from age-related causes, according to the zoo.

The zoo is hosting a Big Cat Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24 to honor the two new cubs. Visitors can connect with the conservation education team to learn all about big cats.

For more information on Elbroch and Olympia and how you can plan your next visit to the zoo click here.