Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby Sumatran orangutan and the photos are adorable

Get ready to go bananas! The Philadelphia Zoo announced the birth of a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, the first birth of the species at the Zoo in 15 years.

Zookeepers said the baby - who's sex and name has not be determined - was born to the Zoo's 31-year-old female Tua and 28-year-old male, Sugi, on June 26.

The baby’s birth was a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding program to ensure the survival of Sumatran orangutans and maintain a genetically diverse population.

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered and there are only approximately 14,000 left on the island of Sumatra.

Primary threats include deforestation and population fragmentation.

Zookeepers said Tua has been an excellent mother, nursing and holding the baby all the time.

Orangutan babies are born after an 8-month gestation and are dependent on their mothers. Babies will nurse from their mothers for up to 6 years, but can start eating solid foods at 4 months old.

Offspring will stay with their moms until they reach adolescence at 7 to 10 years old.

“It is a joy to be able to share this wonderful news with the greater Philadelphia region and the world,” said Vice President of Animal Well-Being and Conservation Rachel Metz. “This critically endangered species is rapidly losing habitat largely due to deforestation as a result of an increased demand for logging, palm oil, and other natural resources located in their habitats. Working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to maintain a genetically healthy population in human care is vital to the survival of this species.”

The zoo is planning to have a public debut of the baby sometime in mid-August but for now visitors might be able to catch a glimpse of mom and baby inside their indoor habitat.

For more information visit philadelphiazoo.org.