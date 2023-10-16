Large cat spotted roaming in Lehigh County. Pa. state police say it could be a mountain lion

Was a large feline reportedly spotted roaming fields in the Lehigh Valley actually a mountain lion?
Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to a field in the Village Round area of Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from state police Troop M Fogelsville.
Troopers "confirmed a large feline was seen in the fields behind Hanover Dr.," Trooper Nathan Branosky posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
A person captured images of "a possible large cat in the area," state police said. Further investigation led troopers to determine that an image showed what is "possibly a mountain lion."
Police warned people who might spot the large cat to not approach it and instead call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136 or state police at 610-395-1438.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.