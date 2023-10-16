Large cat spotted roaming in Lehigh County. Pa. state police say it could be a mountain lion

Was a large feline reportedly spotted roaming fields in the Lehigh Valley actually a mountain lion?

Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to a field in the Village Round area of Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from state police Troop M Fogelsville.

Troopers "confirmed a large feline was seen in the fields behind Hanover Dr.," Trooper Nathan Branosky posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Troopers responded to @LowerMacungie and confirmed a large feline was seen in the fields behind Hanover Dr. If seen, do not approach, contact PSP Fogelsville or @PAGameComm. @69News @mcall @lehighvalley @LVNewsdotcom pic.twitter.com/6QAZuJu0Z0 — Trooper Branosky (@PSPTroopMPIO) October 15, 2023

A person captured images of "a possible large cat in the area," state police said. Further investigation led troopers to determine that an image showed what is "possibly a mountain lion."

Police warned people who might spot the large cat to not approach it and instead call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136 or state police at 610-395-1438.