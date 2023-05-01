critter corner

Little Alligator Found in Lehigh County Wastewater Treatment Plant

A small alligator was found after it survived a trip "up to the climber screen" at the treatment plant.

By Diana Reyes

The Lehigh County WasteWater Treatment Plant was greeted by a new friend this past Saturday, when crews said they found a grinning 'gater.

As detailed in a social media post, the animal "rode up to the climber screen along with other solids," surviving the journey.

Pictures were shared by Lehigh County Authority page, where a small, and seemingly grinning, alligator looks fresh from its trip to the wastewater plant.

It was taken to the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center where it is currently recovering.

