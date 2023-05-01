Little Alligator Found in Lehigh County Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Lehigh County WasteWater Treatment Plant was greeted by a new friend this past Saturday, when crews said they found a grinning 'gater.

As detailed in a social media post, the animal "rode up to the climber screen along with other solids," surviving the journey.

Léelo en español aquí

Pictures were shared by Lehigh County Authority page, where a small, and seemingly grinning, alligator looks fresh from its trip to the wastewater plant.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It was taken to the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center where it is currently recovering.