Dog stolen from woman inside Philadelphia Target; 4 suspects sought: police

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects who they said stole a dog from a woman inside a Target in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

According to police, on Monday, Oct. 28, around 9 p.m., the victim -- a 44-year-old woman -- was inside a Target located at 2701 Castor Ave. when her pet dog, a Shih Tzu, was taken by four unknown suspects.

Police describe the Shih Tzu as black with a red tail and red headlights on his head. The dog was last tracked in the area of 2800 Aramingo Ave.

Philadelphia Police Department

If you see the suspects, police said do not approach them and contact 911 immediately. However, you are asked to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244 if you have any information about this crime or the suspects.