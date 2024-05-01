Cape May County Zoo has a new addition! On April 22, a zebra at the zoo gave birth to a female foal.

The foal was born to Lydia and Ziggy and has already become a great addition to the zoo's herd, according to officials.

Zoo officials said the female has joined her mother and father outside in their habitat and visitors can now see her playing in the yard.

The two older sisters, Stormy and Stardust, are temporarily in a separate paddock until the foal is stronger and can be okay playing among them.

“We are excited to announce the addition of a zebra foal to the herd at the County Zoo. With her arrival the total number of Zebra in our exhibit now stands at six," said Commissioner Bulakowski, liaison to the Parks and Zoo. "Visitors can expect to see her and her family up close as they explore the Zoo’s Savanna area. Mom and baby are doing fine, and the Zoo staff is anxious to show her off to the public."

Cape May County Zoo

Zoo officials said the zebras at the Cape May County Zoo are Grant’s zebras, a subspecies of the Plains zebras. They are smaller in size and the most common and geographically widespread species of zebra found in East and Southern Africa.

The lifespan of a zebra in captivity is around 40 years; in the wild, it can be up to 20 years.

The zebra's gestation period is about 13 months, and nearly 50% of foals born in the wild are lost to predation.

Interested in meeting the newest member? The Cape May County Parks and Zoo are free to the public.

The parks are open from 7 a.m. until dusk daily, while the zoo is open from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily.

For more information visit cmczoo.com.