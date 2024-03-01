Pennsylvania

3 endangered Chacoan peccaries born at Elmwood Park Zoo

By Cherise Lynch

Norristown's Elmwood Park Zoo welcomed 3 Chacoan peccary babies this week.

The Chacoan peccary is a highly endangered species that was once thought to be extinct.

"We and other AZA-accredited facilites have increased their numbers through the AZA's Species Survival Program (SSP)," the zoo shared.

Staff at the zoo said the path to the peccary enclosure will be closed through the weekend to allow the new additions to become more acclimated with their home.

You can keep up with the zoo's social channels to see plenty of cute content in the meantime.

The zoo released a YouTube video sharing the baby peccaries running around their enclosure.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaNORRISTOWNcritter cornerElmwood Park Zoo
