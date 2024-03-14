Meet Marcy, the new snow leopard at the Philadelphia Zoo

Meet the newest addition to the Philadelphia Zoo!

On Thursday, Marcy, a 3-year-old female snow leopard was released into her new habitat in Big Cat Falls.

Marcy was brought to the zoo on an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation with the Zoo’s 8-year-old male, Yuki, to ensure the survival of this species and maintain a genetically diverse population.

Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature with only an estimated 7,000 remaining in the wild.

“We are so excited to have Marcy at the Zoo as we continue our important work to protect and advocate for this vulnerable species,” Curator of Carnivores and Ungulates Maggie Morse said in a news release. “Our big cat team has successfully bred this species in the past and is working on introductions between Marcy and our male, Yuki.”

The zoo said they had two successful litters of snow leopard cubs in 2011 and 2013. Breeding season is typically January through April and gestation lasts around three months. Liters are typically 2 to 3 cubs.

In celebration of Marcy's arrival, the Zoo is offering a special snow leopard Zoo Key that is available with Family Deluxe Memberships.

Additionally, now through April 7, members can use the code MARCY at checkout for 10 percent off tickets.

For more information visit philadelphiazoo.org.