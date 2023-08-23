critter corner

Cape May County Zoo welcomes North American Bison calf

By Emily Rose Grassi

Tan-colored North American Bison calf with older black-colored bison
Cape May County Zoo

The Cape May County Zoo and Park announced the birth of a North American Bison calf on Tuesday.

The baby boy was born on Thursday, August 17, to mom "Beverly" and Dad "Hank and became the ninth bison at the zoo.

"I encourage our residents and visitors to come to the Zoo often to keep up with the ever-changing animals, habitats, and events. The new bison calf can be viewed daily in the North American Prairie habitat,” said Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski.

American Bison are known to be broad and muscular animals with shaggy long coats.

Fully grown, the bison can be six feet tall and 11 feet long while weighing nearly 3,000 pounds.

