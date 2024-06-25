Multiple bear sightings in Delaware neighborhood. Video shows one snooping around backyard

Police in New Castle County, Delaware are warning residents to be on the lookout for a black bear that has been roaming in the area of West Newark.

Lt. Andrew Rubin of the Newark City Police Department issued the following statement on social media:

"There have been multiple sightings of a bear in west Newark in the area of Julie Lane. Use caution in the area."

A viewer shared surveillance video of a black bear wandering in the backyard of their home on Julie Lane.

Police said there have been several reports from other residents who claim they have seen a bear in the same area.

The last reported sighting of the bear was near the Pennsylvania State Line in New Castle County, police said.