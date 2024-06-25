Delaware

Multiple bear sightings in Delaware neighborhood. Video shows one snooping around backyard

By Cherise Lynch

Police in New Castle County, Delaware are warning residents to be on the lookout for a black bear that has been roaming in the area of West Newark.

Lt. Andrew Rubin of the Newark City Police Department issued the following statement on social media:

"There have been multiple sightings of a bear in west Newark in the area of Julie Lane. Use caution in the area."

A viewer shared surveillance video of a black bear wandering in the backyard of their home on Julie Lane.

Police said there have been several reports from other residents who claim they have seen a bear in the same area.

The last reported sighting of the bear was near the Pennsylvania State Line in New Castle County, police said.

