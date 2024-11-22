Bark Social abruptly closes all locations, including popular spot in Philly

Bark Social, the popular dog-friendly social club, has announced the closure of all its locations, including its much-loved spot in Philadelphia.

In a social media post, the company wrote, "After years of hospitality and being the gathering spot for our dog-loving communities, Bark Social will be closing our doors at the end of business today, Thursday, November 21st."

This applied to all its locations, including the one in Manayunk, which opened along Main Street in the Spring of 2023.

Do you need a place where you and your pooch can hang out on the town?

In addition to the Manayunk club, Bark Social had locations in Alexandria, Virginia; Baltimore, Columbia, and Bethesda, Maryland.

The company said in the social media post that it was in the middle of a growth round when the expected financing fell through.

"To do right by its team members who are the heart and soul of the company, Bark Social has made the tough decision to close its doors today and will enter bankruptcy," the company wrote.

