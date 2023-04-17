Does your dog have expensive taste?

Bark Social, a social club for dogs and dog lovers, is bringing its upscale dog park experience to Philadelphia.

The club hosted its grand opening on April 17. Only on Monday was the dog park experience along Main Street in Manayunk free for first-time visitors. After that, it's gonna cost you.

Léelo en español aquí.

What Makes Bark Social Different From All Other Dog Parks?

The upscale dog park on the banks of the Schuylkill River offers food and drinks for dogs (and their humans), a climate-controlled clubhouse and self-serve dog baths, according to its website.

The "Dog Bar" is a dog park that serves coffee and breakfast items in the morning and beer, wine, cocktails and lunch foods in the afternoon and evening. Your furry friends can also enjoy doggy ice cream, pupsicles and other treats, according to Bark Social.

The park is monitored by human "bark rangers" who watch for aggressive dogs. They will serve as a second set of eyes on your dog while you grab something to eat or drink, get some work done or enjoy a sports game on TV. Park employees will also pick up after your dog.

Membership Starts at a Little Less Than $1 a Day

Membership typically costs $364.99/year but founding members can join for $325/year through April 23, marketing director Chris Rubacha said.

The membership grants access to every Bark Social location -- with two located in nearby Maryland. Dog owners and lovers can purchase monthly passes for $39.99 and day passes for $10.99 on weekdays and $14.99 on weekends for the Manayunk location, Rubacha added.

A second dog membership costs $182.49, according to Bark Social's website. Frontline workers, teachers, active-duty military and veterans and government employees are eligible for $20 off the cost of an annual membership.

If you don't have a dog, you can enter for free. Once inside, you still need to pay for your food and drinks.

An Opening to Wag Your Tail About

Rubacha said the club has seen a nice reception in Philly. During the first two hours of its opening, it saw 15 to 20 visitors, according to Rubacha.

Before you stop by, make sure you register your dog, Rubacha advised. There's an online portal where you can upload vaccine and spay/neuter records and sign a waiver before you visit. All dogs must be current on vaccinations and dogs over 1 year old must be spayed or neutered.

Bark Social already has locations in Bethesda and Baltimore, Maryland, and it is planning to open in Los Angeles soon.