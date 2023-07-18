Algae found in pond at NJ dog park could be deadly to pets, officials say

Officials are warning pet owners about algae discovered in a pond at a popular New Jersey dog park that could be deadly to animals.

On Monday, Camden County officials were notified after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirmed a “moderate health level risk” in Timber Creek Pond at Timber Creek Dog Park in Gloucester Township.

Officials said they detected cyanobacteria – also known as blue-green algae – in the pond. Cyanobacteria is a microscopic organism found naturally in all kinds of water that sometimes grows rapidly out of control. When the algae blooms, it can create toxins that are deadly for animals when ingested.

“Once they’ve been exposed, either eating or drinking the contaminated water it can be fatal within 30 minutes to several hours,” Dr. Cassie Janson, a veterinary criticalist at Mt. Laurel Animal Hospital, told NBC10.

Dr. Janson said exposure to the algae puts them at risk for liver toxicity or neurotoxicity.

“You might see things like convulsions, seizures, tremors, paralysis or collapse,” Dr. Janson said.

County officials posted signs at the park warning pet owners to not let their animals swim in or drink from the pond.

“With this confirmation, we have set up signs around the pond to alert visitors of the situation,” Camden County health officer Paschal Nwako said. “We are working to explore treatments for the lake to avoid this happening in future seasons but for now, please keep pets away from the pond.”

The county Parks Department will work with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension to determine ways to “resolve the bloom in the pond,” officials said. Mike Haberland, a researcher with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, told NBC10 there are ways to quickly kill the algae.

“There are various products we can apply to the water surface that settle down to the bottom,” Haberland said.

The DEP would have to first approve any potential treatment for the algae.

Owners of animals that may have been exposed to the algae should call a veterinarian if their pet has the following symptoms:

Loss of energy

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Stumbling and falling

Foaming at the mouth

Diarrhea

Convulsions

Excessive drooling

Tremors and seizures

Any unexplained sickness that occurs within a day or so after being in contact with water

If you have any additional questions about cyanobacterial toxin poisoning, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.