Adventure Aquarium's newest little blue penguin chick gets name after public vote

By Cherise Lynch

Last week, Camden's Adventure Aquarium asked for the public’s help in choosing a name for their newest little blue penguin chick born in February.

Voters had the option to choose between four Valentine-inspired names: Lovie, Rose, Valentina, and Venus.

On Wednesday, the aquarium said after more than 2,000 votes the winning name is Lovie.

The aquarium said guests can see Lovie and the rest of the colony on exhibit next month. To purchase daily tickets to the aquarium you can visit AdventureAquairum.com.

