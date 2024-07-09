New Jersey

Dive into ‘Shark Summer' at New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium

By Cherise Lynch

Adventure Aquarium

Ready to take the plunge? Shark Summer at Adventure Aquarium is back.

The shark-filled festival runs July 15 through August 18 and offers jaw-some activities, shows, behind-the-scenes tours and daily dives featuring the Scuba Tooth Fairy.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Event organizers said Shark Summer will highlight the importance of sharks because many species are considered endangered -including the great hammerhead shark, sand tiger shark and sandbar shark- and are at risk of extinction due to overfishing, climate change and habitat loss.

Adventure Aquarium
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If you are interested in putting on a wetsuit to snorkel with sharks or explore the Realm exhibit, home to dozens of aquatic creatures you must book a reservation in advance.

Tickets for Shark Summer are available now at AdventureAquarium.com.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCamdenTHE SCENE
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us