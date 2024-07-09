Dive into ‘Shark Summer' at New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium

Ready to take the plunge? Shark Summer at Adventure Aquarium is back.

The shark-filled festival runs July 15 through August 18 and offers jaw-some activities, shows, behind-the-scenes tours and daily dives featuring the Scuba Tooth Fairy.

Event organizers said Shark Summer will highlight the importance of sharks because many species are considered endangered -including the great hammerhead shark, sand tiger shark and sandbar shark- and are at risk of extinction due to overfishing, climate change and habitat loss.

Adventure Aquarium

If you are interested in putting on a wetsuit to snorkel with sharks or explore the Realm exhibit, home to dozens of aquatic creatures you must book a reservation in advance.

Tickets for Shark Summer are available now at AdventureAquarium.com.