Wilfredo Pacheco joins Telemundo62 as Multi-media Journalist

NBC10 and Telemundo62 announced that Wilfredo Pacheco has joined Telemundo62 (WWSI-TV) as a multi-media journalist. Pacheco will start Monday, December 2, 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wilfredo to our team as our new multimedia journalist for Telemundo62,” said Ana Hernandez, News Director of Telemundo62. “His reporting skills and commitment to telling impactful stories will be an invaluable asset to our newsroom.”

Pacheco comes to Philadelphia from Telemundo New Mexico (KASA-TV), where he worked as a multi-media journalist since December 2023. Prior to that, he served as a reporter, social media manager, presenter, and educator on multiple platforms and agencies in Puerto Rico.

Born and raised in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Pacheco has a bachelor's degree in TV and Radio Communication from the University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo and a master’s degree in journalism and innovation from the University of Sagrado Corazón, also in Puerto Rico.

Pacheco is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), In his free time, he enjoys travel, music, musical theatre, and outdoor activities.