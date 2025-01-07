Robert Johnson Joins NBC10 as Meteorologist

NBC10 (WCAU-TV) announced that meteorologist Robert Johnson will join NBC10’s First Alert Weather team working Monday through Friday. A Philadelphia native, Johnson starts Monday, January 20.

“We are excited to have Robert join NBC10 and return to his hometown of Philadelphia,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “His commitment to providing accurate and engaging weather coverage makes him a great addition to the First Alert weather team. As someone who grew up in our area, Robert has a unique understanding of our community and the weather patterns that impact the Greater Philadelphia region.”

Johnson comes to Philadelphia from WTVD-TV, in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he served as weekend evening meteorologist for nearly five years. Prior to joining WTVD, he interned in the news and weather department at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia. Prior to that, he also interned in the weather department for WTXF-TV, also in Philadelphia.

“I’m thrilled to join the NBC10 First Alert weather team and return to work and forecast the weather in my hometown,” said Johnson. “When it comes to weather, the Philadelphia region has it all: four seasons and various microclimates, such as city, suburbs, Jersey Shore/Delaware beaches, Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. It can make for a challenging forecast but keeps you on your toes.”

Born in Philadelphia and raised in the Northeast section, Johnson attended Valley Christian School in Huntingdon Valley and Calvary Christian Academy in Somerton. A proud Nittany Lion, Johnson attended Penn State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Meteorology and Atmospheric Science with a concentration in weather forecasting and communication. He also holds a minor in Energy, Business and Finance.Johnson has earned the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation from the American Meteorological Society.

In his free time, Johnson enjoys spending time at the Jersey shore, watching Eagles games, exploring restaurants and coffee shops, and traveling.