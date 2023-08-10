NBC10 is upgrading its signal: Here's what you need to know

WCAU, NBC10 in Philadelphia, is moving frequencies to upgrade its signal to NEXTGEN TV on August 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET.

If you use an antenna to watch TV, viewers with a NEXTGEN TV will get an enhanced viewing experience after August 12 at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the benefits of NEXTGEN TV, visit WatchNextGenTV.com. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

What is NEXTGEN TV?

NEXTGEN TV (also known as ATSC 3.0) is the latest digital television technology. It combines over-the-air broadcast with the internet. Features of NEXTGEN TV include:

Brilliant Video: With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. NEXTGEN TV video capabilities include 4K, UHD, and HDR.

Enhanced Audio: NEXTGEN TV provides consistent volume across channels while Voice + dialogue enhancement allows you to hear every voice clearly. Voice + is available to viewers the moment the NEXTGEN TV set up. NEXTGEN TV uses the Dolby AC-4 audio codec.

Interactive & Personalized Content: NEXTGEN TV will be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. With NEXTGEN TV, local stations can personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features.

Upgradable for the Future: The NEXTGEN TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. TV manufacturers are able to update NEXTGEN TV sets connected to the internet to accommodate emerging NEXTGEN TV features that will be launched by broadcasters.