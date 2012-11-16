Spotlight! Malvern’s Victorian Christmas

It's that time of year to get into the spirit and light up the town! Join NBC10's Harry Hairston on December 7th and 8th to celebrate Malvern's Victorian Christmas. The town will hold its annual tree lighting along with children's shows, strolling street performers, hayrides, tastings, and much more. It's an event you wont want to miss! For a full list of events, visit malvernsvictorianchristmas.org



When: December 7th and 8th

Where: Various locations in Malvern, PA

Contact: 610-296-9096

