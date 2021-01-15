Project Innovation Informational Webinar for Nonprofits on January 27

The 2021 Project Innovation Grant Challenge application period is now open!

For the fourth consecutive year, NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will dedicate grant funding to nonprofits that are addressing local community issues in innovative ways in the areas of community engagement, culture of inclusion, next generation storytelling and youth education and empowerment.

This year, $315,000 in grant funding is available for nonprofits located in and serving the Greater Philadelphia region. Local nonprofits are encouraged to submit an application by Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will host an informational webinar for nonprofits interested in learning more about the application process. The informational webinar will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, January 27, from 1-2 p.m. ET. Click here to register for the webinar.

#ProjectInnovation 2021 application is live! Register for our free webinar on Jan 27th at 1 PM EST / 10 AM PST to learn more about how to apply: https://t.co/X68c6xthEG pic.twitter.com/Wy5TtjomaJ — Project Innovation (@NBCUFoundation) January 12, 2021