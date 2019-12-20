NBC10 and Telemundo62 are partnering with Comcast to offer viewers who lose power the ability to recharge their devices at Xfinity retail store locations throughout the region.

As power outages occur, listed locations will serve as Plug In, Power Up sites to assist viewers in need. Anyone is welcome to take advantage of this FREE service.

All residents are welcome to Plug In, Power Up during regular business hours. Please note that store hours and locations may be impacted by severe weather as well.

Download the NBC10 app for the latest weather conditions, and check this page frequently for updates.