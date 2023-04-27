Eagles legend Jason Kelce is hoping you can help settle a debate with his wife -- are Erin and Aaron pronounced the same? He even put out a poll on Twitter.

Need twitter to settle a debate my wife and I are having. I won’t stipulate our stances as to not skew results. Are Erin and Aaron pronounced the same, or pronounced differently? — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) April 26, 2023

Luckily, we here are NBC10 could maybe help settle this debate as we have an Erin (Coleman) and Aaron (Baskerville) often saying their names on air.

But, as the NBC10 Morning Team exhibits in the video above, the way to say the names are up for debate.

So, what do you think?