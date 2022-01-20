NBC Philadelphia News: A New Way to Watch Local News Anytime – For Free!

Here is a new way you can watch local news, 24 hours a day and seven days a week – for free!

Today, we launched NBC Philadelphia News on Peacock.

Here, you will see around-the-clock local news coverage. At launch, the channel will feature simulcast and encore news programming from NBC10, with the ability to add breaking news and original content in the future.

Our lineup delivers news, weather, sports, investigative reporting, lifestyle content and our local storytelling, wherever you want to watch on Peacock.

Here's how to see NBC Philadelphia News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Philadelphia News.

“We’re proud that the new NBC Philadelphia News channel is now available on Peacock so viewers can access NBC10’s coverage from anywhere in the nation, around the clock, for free,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “We are thrilled to be one of the first stations to launch on Peacock. This a great way to watch our award-winning local news and specials, including breaking news, First Alert Weather, investigative stories, news specials, live events and more.”

New local channels also launched today on Peacock from NBC5 Chicago (WMAQ), NBC10 Boston (WBTS), New England Cable Network (NECN), and NBC6 Miami (WTVJ). Channels from NBC 4 New York (WNBC) and NBC 4 Los Angeles (KNBC) will be available to stream for free in the months ahead.

Peacock also features live and on demand channels including NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, and Dateline 24/7.