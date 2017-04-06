This April 24, 2008, file photo shows a Wendy's store in New York City. A Twitter user is trying to rise to a challenge from Wendy's to earn free chicken nuggets for a year.

A Twitter user is on a mission to get free Wendy's chicken nuggets for one year. All he needs is 18 million retweets, Wendy’s said.

His quest began Wednesday, when user Carter Wilkerson tweeted at the fast food chain, "Yo, @Wendys, how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?"

The official Wendy’s account replied with "18 million," which would easily be the most retweets ever. Undaunted, Wilkerson replied, "Consider it done."

Now, a plea by Wilkerson, whose account @carterjwm had just shy of 500 followers Thursday afternoon, has hit over 250,000 retweets, and he's gunning for more. "A man needs his nuggs," he wrote.

He's even trying to negotiate, tweeting to Wendy's that he'll "never eat at any other fast food restaurants ever again," if they lower the number to 180,000 retweets. Wendy's didn't respond to that tweet.

Plenty of people on Twitter have supported Wilkerson's cause, urging their friends to retweet the original message.

Some called for him to share the nuggets, while others went as far as pushing for Ellen DeGeneres' show to retweet Wilkerson, and to get him on her show.

DeGeneres holds the record for most retweets on one tweet, about 2.3 million for her Oscars selfie with Bradley Manning, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrities, according to tweet-tracking website Favstar. As of Thursday afternoon, the show’s official account had not retweeted him.

For Proposal, Man Tucks Engagement Ring Into Chicken Nugget

When Kristian Helton proposed to Karsyn Long on Valentine's Day, he didn't put the ring in a velvet box. Instead, he tucked the ring into a McDonald's chicken nugget box with a note that asked, "Will you McMarry me??" "Her love for chicken nuggets, I'm sure, is more than she loves me," Helton said. "She has devoted her life to chicken nuggets, so that had to be part of the engagement."



(Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017)

In its response to one Twitter user, Wendy’s admitted that the tweet received more retweets than they expected. It also boosted the visibility of Wilkerson's plea by retweeting it.

Wilkerson, who joined Twitter in 2014 and says in his account he's from Reno, Nevada, has been on the record with his love for Wendy's' chicken nuggets, tweeting in January that he recommends them to everyone. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

