A Twitter user asked Wendy's how many retweets he would need to earn free chicken nuggets for a year. Wendy's official Twitter account responded and now Carter Wilkinson is on a mission to get 18 million retweets.

A Twitter user's joking request for help to getting free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year has earned him a spot in the record books.

As of Tuesday morning, Carter Wilkerson, @carterjwm, had more than 3.43 million retweets for a tweet asking for help getting the 18 million retweets Wendy's account said he'd need to earn free chicken nuggets for a year.

He's still shy of that goal, but it's enough to top Ellen DeGeneres' selfie with Bradley Manning, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrities from her 2014 hosting stint at the Oscars, which previously held the record for most retweeted. It only took Wilkerson a little over a month to do.

"Hey @TheEllenShow sorry about that... Can I still keep my TV and Underwear??" Wilkerson tweeted Tuesday.

Twitter verified that his tweet is now the most popular, as did the Guinness World Records Twitter account. DeGeneres' account did not immediately respond.





Wilkerson joined Twitter in 2014 and says on his website he's 16 and from Reno, Nevada. He'd been on the record with his love for Wendy's' chicken nuggets, tweeting in January that he recommends them to everyone.

His quest began in early April, when he tweeted at the fast food chain, "Yo, @Wendys, how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?"

The official Wendy’s account replied with "18 million." Undaunted, Wilkerson replied, "Consider it done."





He began the journey with 138 followers and now has over 100,000. "After I received an outrageous goal of 18 million, I just thought of it as a silly joke to laugh at with my friends, so I replied "Consider it done." Then it took off and now I am making twitter history," he says on his website.

To mark his victory, Wendy's is donating $100,000 in Wilkerson's name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a foster home charity, Twitter said.

Oh, and he's getting the free chicken nuggets, through a gift card, according to Twitter. Or as @Wendys put it, "He gets them nuggs."

Wilkerson also raises money for charity, including the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, by selling shirts he made with his hashtag, #nuggsforcarter.

Wild Food Crazes: Unicorn Frappuccino and Sushi Donut