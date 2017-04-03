Reunited: Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Returned | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Reunited: Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Returned

    They're baaaack. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys to the star quarterback on Monday. Video: New England Patriots

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Tom Brady's jerseys are back in his care after they were stolen in the revelry following the New England Patriots' last two Super Bowl wins.

    Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented Brady the Super Bowl XLIX and LI jerseys the star quarterback wore during the winning games, but were subsequently stolen from the Patriots locker room.

    "Look at these grass stains," Kraft says as he presents the jerseys to Brady.

    The jerseys were tracked down in Mexico by Houston police and FBI agents, and a Mexican journalist is suspected of stealing them.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
