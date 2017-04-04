Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys waves to the fans after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tony Romo is set to retire from football and going into broadcasting, according to a report.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer that the Dallas Cowboys plan to release the veteran quarterback Tuesday.

Rumors have indicated that Romo has received offers to replace Phil Simms as the No. 1 analyst on CBS. He reportedly also received offers from NBC and Fox.

If the Cowboys release Romo, he'll count $10.7 million against the 2017 salary cap — down from $24.7 million — and $8.9 million against the 2018 cap.

The 36-year-old Romo spent the 2017 season as backup quarterback to rookie Dak Prescott after suffering a back injury in the preseason. His injury history is what led to his decision to retire, according to ESPN's report.

Romo has been with the Cowboys since going undrafted in 2003 out of Eastern Illinois. He replaced Drew Bledsoe as Dallas' starting quarterback during the 2006 season.

The four-time Pro Bowler is the most prolific passer in Cowboys history. His 34,183 passing yards, 248 touchdowns and 97.1 passer rating rank first in team history. He also holds the team record for passing yards in a game (506 in 2013) and a season (4,903 in 2012).