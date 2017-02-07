Jimmy Fallon chats with Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick on the 'Tonight Show' after the New England Patriots' comeback Super Bowl win.

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, and now? They celebrate.

On Monday, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and head coach Bill Belichick joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to talk about their team’s fifth championship victory.

After walking onstage, Belichick took a moment to appreciate the enthusiasm from the studio audience. “I think’s that’s the loudest cheer I’ve ever heard from New York for us, instead of Boston,” he said, which only led to more deafening screams and claps.

Fallon, with both excitement and bewilderment in his voice, pressed the coach and his player for their take on the game’s seemingly unlikely outcome.

“You just gotta believe,” Edelman said simply.

The “Tonight Show” host even joked about Belichick's intense game face. “You intimidate me when I watch you,” he said. “Right now, I’m a little scared.”

The coach explained that his face shows his extreme focus on the task at hand — in this case, winning the Super Bowl. “Every time we’re working on football it’s serious. And were trying to get better. And that’s every day.”

Fallon’s interview wouldn’t have been complete without asking Edelman about that one catch that had everyone on the edge of their seats in the fourth quarter. Fallon called it the “greatest catch in the history of the Super Bowl.”

“After it all happened, I was kind of disappointed in my route,” Edelman admitted.

“Yeah,” Fallon agreed, “we were all feeling that.”

“It was probably 70 percent luck,” Edelman added before Fallon joked he should open a chain of seafood restaurants called “Edelman’s Catch.”

The wide receiver said the big victory is taking time to sink in: “Once you get to get back and go to Boston and get towards that parade, have a couple of cold ones with the boys, that’s when it starts to become the real thing.”

Belichick agreed that, at first, his team’s win didn’t feel like reality. He said that after returning to his hotel for the night, he had to watch the replay on TV to make sure it wasn’t all just a dream.

The Patriots head to Boston on Tuesday for their celebration parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m. from the Hynes Convention Center.