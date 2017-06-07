Trump Floats Idea to Cover Border Wall With Solar Panels: Sources | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Trump Floats Idea to Cover Border Wall With Solar Panels: Sources

One source says Trump only wants Congress to consider the idea if he gets credit

    After withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, President Donald Trump is suggesting covering his signature border wall with solar panels, two government sources told NBC News.

    Meeting with congressional leaders Tuesday, Trump said he wants Congress to consider this environmentally friendly idea — but only on the condition that he gets credit, according to one source and Axios, which first reported on the conversation.

    Trump's wall will be "physically imposing," at least 30 feet tall and with no potential handholds for climbers, according to requests for proposals to build the wall released by the government in March.

    Still, Trump isn't the first to come up with the idea for a "solar border."

