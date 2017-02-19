People in Mexico City, Mexico shout slogans during a protest against Donald Trump's anti-immigrant politics and proposed wall between the Mexico-U.S. border on Feb. 12, 2017. Around 20,000 people attended the protest.

Two memos written by the Department of Homeland Security would expand federal authorities' powers to detain and deport undocumented immigrants within the United States, NBC News reported.

Obtained by NBC News, the new directives signed by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly provide greater detail about two of President Donald Trump's executive orders relating to his campaign promises of building a border wall with Mexico and increasing deportation efforts.

If approved, the memos would order officials to end the release of people captured at the borders while they await hearings, and direct officials to hire additional ICE and Border Patrol agents, as well as send more immigration judges and asylum officers to the border. The documents would also order officials to work with agreeable local police and sheriffs to enforce the new regulations, and allow for expedited removal proceedings for detained immigrants who have been in the U.S. for two years or less.