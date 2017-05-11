In the wake of Tuesday's firing of FBI Director James Comey, a Justice Department official told NBC News that candidates are being considered to serve as interim director until the role is permanently filled.
Andrew McCabe was Comey's deputy director and is now serving as the acting head of the FBI. Meanwhile, Paul Abbate holds a top FBI position as well, leading the agency's criminal and cyber investigations and international operations.
Adam Lee is in charge of the FBI's Richmond, Virginia, office. Michael Anderson is also with local FBI, leading the Chicago division since 2015.
William Evania is the head of the Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive, meaning he looks at insider threats and spying on the U.S. from a broad policy perspective.