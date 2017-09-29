Groups Plan to Challenge Trump’s New Visa Restrictions

As Trump's travel ban expired Sunday, he issued another one that included three new countries. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports. (Published Monday, Sept. 25, 2017)

The groups behind one of the successful challenges to President Trump's travel ban signaled Friday that they intend to go back to court to take on the most recent visa restrictions, NBC News reported.

Led by the International Refugee Assistance Project and represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the groups told a federal judge in Maryland Friday that they plan to seek a court order to stop enforcement of the new visa rules announced by the White House on Sept. 24. ACLU lawyers asked for a meeting with the judge and lawyers for the government to discuss next steps.

"President Trump's newest travel ban is still a Muslim ban at its core, and it certainly engages in discrimination based on national origin, which is unlawful. Adding a few North Koreans and a tiny group of Venezuelan officials doesn't paper over the original sin of the Muslim ban," said ACLU executive director Anthony Romero.

The ACLU letter says Justice Department lawyers indicated they would oppose any order blocking enforcement.

