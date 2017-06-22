Gianforte Gets Orange Jumpsuit in Mail on First Day as Rep. | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Gianforte Gets Orange Jumpsuit in Mail on First Day as Rep.

Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after assaulting a Guardian reporter

    Newly elected Montana congressman Greg Gianforte avoided jail time after he pleaded guilty to physically assaulting a reporter a day before he was elected.

    Newly elected Rep. Greg Gianforte received a bright orange jumpsuit in the mail on his first day working on Capitol Hill Wednesday, NBC News reported.

    The Montana Democratic Party sent the representative the mail after Gianforte was arrested for assaulting a Guardian reporter the night before he was elected. Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to community service and anger management training.

    "As a convicted criminal, he will be hidden by his leadership and not given any position of influence in Washington,” Roy Lowenstein, spokesman for the Montana Democratic Party, told NBC News. "So, we got Mr. Gianforte a welcome gift to help his new colleagues identify him."

    Lowenstein added that Montana Democrats sent the Jumpsuit to draw attention to the assault and the Congressman's attempt to blame the altercation on the victim.

