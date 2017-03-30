File - Then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser in the Trump administration, told the Senate Intelligence Committee he is willing to be interviewed about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia in exchange for immunity, a Congressional official told NBC News.

The committee focused squarely on Russia as it opened a hearing Thursday on attempts at undermining the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

A discussion between Flynn and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees has taken place but Flynn refuses to comment on the details, according to a statement from Flynn's counsel Robert Kelner.

"General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it," the statement said.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the Flynn development.