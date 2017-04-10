First 'Official' Black Lives Matters Book to be Published by St. Martin's Press | NBC 10 Philadelphia
First 'Official' Black Lives Matters Book to be Published by St. Martin's Press

St. Martin's Press outbid six other publishing houses for BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors' memoir.

By Sabrina Vourvoulias

    Activists march along 42nd Street and 11th Avenue in response to the fatal shootings of two black men by police, July 7, 2016 in New York City.

    St. Martin’s Press outbid six other presses to acquire Patrisse Cullors' memoir "When They Call You a Terrorist."

    Cullors, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matters movement, is writing the book in conjunction with journalist Asha Bandele; the book is slated to have an introduction by civil rights activist and icon, Angela Davis.

    According to Publishers Weekly, the book is the  first "official" Black Lives Matter book, and the deal between the press and Cullors is reportedly in the high-six-figures.

