Woman Gets Head Stuck in NYC Subway Doors, Nobody Helps

A woman got her head stuck between two subway train doors in the Bronx. A video of the ordeal went viral and outraged New Yorkers questioned why no bystanders helped. (Credit: @subwaycreatures/Twitter)

A woman somehow got her head wedged in the subway doors at the last stop in the Bronx earlier this week -- and once the video was posted on Instagram, it went viral as outraged New Yorkers blasted people who didn't stop to help.

The woman was on a northbound 4 train as it entered the Woodlawn station shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. She apparently realized too late that the train had completely emptied out and tried to rush off as the doors were closing, but ended up getting her head caught.

In the short clip posted to Instagram, the woman's head and black-and-white bag are seen wedged between the doors as straphangers casually stroll by. A train operator can be heard yelling for assistance in the background.

"If you thought you were having a bad day just be glad this isn't you," the caption reads. "But I'm just trying to figure out why everybody walking past like nothing is happening."

An MTA worker eventually opened the door with the key and offered her medical assistance, which she declined, authorities said.

Since the doors were open, the train was never in danger of moving, the transit agency said.

"While this is an unfortunate incident, the passenger was able to get out safely with assistance from our train operator," MTA Spokeswoman Beth DiFalco said in a statement. "Because the doors were ajar, the train was never in danger of moving."

The clip has been viewed on the social media site nearly 1.4 million times in the last few days.